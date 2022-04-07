Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 366 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $12.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $506.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $350.46 and a one year high of $507.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

