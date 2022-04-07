Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading Up 0.1%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 2,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 37,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QFTA. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $12,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

