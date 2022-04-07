Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 83,830 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.27. 74,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,581. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.23. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

