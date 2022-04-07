Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 154.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,152,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,239,716. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

