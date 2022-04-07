Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 184,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Qiagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,620.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,003,000 after buying an additional 3,406,695 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1,502.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 988,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter valued at $49,020,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QGEN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 11,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,338. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

