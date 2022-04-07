Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $10.88 Million in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,882,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.18% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

NXST stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

