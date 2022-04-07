Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $8.78 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.61. 10,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $130.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

