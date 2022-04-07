Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REG stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $68.88. 13,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

