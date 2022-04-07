Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,227,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

NYSE NVR traded down $34.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4,323.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,267. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,310.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,909.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $76.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

