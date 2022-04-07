Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 42,121 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,121 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PCTY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.81. 6,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.08 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.
