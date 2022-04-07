Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 42,121 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,121 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.81. 6,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,533. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

