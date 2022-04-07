Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $148.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE DGX opened at $134.43 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.91.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

