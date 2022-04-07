Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Quickstep stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Quickstep has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Quickstep Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of composite solutions to the aerospace, defence, automotive, and other advanced manufacturing sectors. It manufacture complex composite parts and assemblies for ‘build to print’ applications, along with the design, development, and manufacture of complex engineered products.

