Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quickstep (OTCMKTS:QCKSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Quickstep stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Quickstep has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
About Quickstep (Get Rating)
