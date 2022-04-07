QuickSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.76 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $75.52 million and $14.76 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for $230.86 or 0.00529686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.00 or 0.07429170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,561.64 or 0.99946514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051208 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

