Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Gap Up to $14.36

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $14.72. Radius Global Infrastructure shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 421 shares traded.

RADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 56,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

