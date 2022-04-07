Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Randstad has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

