Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives $55.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RANJY shares. HSBC upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,772. Randstad has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 40.33%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

