RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.80.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
