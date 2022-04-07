RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 36.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

