Raymond James Begins Coverage on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 523,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.