Raymond James Increases Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$43.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.58.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.23. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$33.33 and a twelve month high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$60.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.3599998 EPS for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

