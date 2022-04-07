Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 409 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $117.13 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

