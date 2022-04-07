Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 7,614 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,399,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

