Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 17,076 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,438,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,181,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,791,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,984,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,780,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

