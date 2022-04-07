Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.