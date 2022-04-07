Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,321,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.34.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $107.48. 26,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

