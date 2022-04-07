Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $97.06 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

