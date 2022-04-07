Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.82 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $204.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.50. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.