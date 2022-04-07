Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $859,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

VPU stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.18. 17,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.25 and a 12 month high of $166.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

