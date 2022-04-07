Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $242.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

