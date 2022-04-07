Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,254,000 after buying an additional 292,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,779,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,677. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.