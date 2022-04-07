Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 4,260 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 259.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $264.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.15. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

