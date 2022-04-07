Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MASI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,460. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.09 and its 200 day moving average is $238.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

