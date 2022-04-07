Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 479,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,520 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 194,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 33,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 55,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PFE opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

