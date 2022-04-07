Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 175 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.79. 78,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

