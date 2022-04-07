Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,754 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,352 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 25,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $22.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle purchased 2,200 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

