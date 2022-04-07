Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 405 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $1,964,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR traded down $13.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $547.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,707. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $544.59 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $638.73.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

