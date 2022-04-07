Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 48 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $410.88 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.40 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.50 and its 200 day moving average is $432.61.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
