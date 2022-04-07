Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 668 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

