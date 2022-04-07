Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RYAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $374.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.36.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

