Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rayonier have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Also, the 2022 earnings estimate revision indicates a favorable outlook for the stock. Rayonier owns a portfolio of timberlands in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the U.S. South, the Pacific Northwest and New Zealand. With solid balance sheet strength, Rayonier retains its focus on adding high-quality timberlands to its portfolio through strategic acquisitions. It announced the acquisition of 66,800 acres in Texas and Georgia. Located in the highly productive areas of Texas and Georgia, with a mature age-class distribution, the acquisition helps in the growth of Rayonier’s scale in strong timber markets. However, cut-throat competition in the market from national and local players plus substitutes and exposure to foreign markets pose challenges.”

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,317 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,252,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 700,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 631,875 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

