Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ING Groep (ING)

ING Groep (NYSE: ING) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – ING Groep is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29).

3/23/2022 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/22/2022 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

3/14/2022 – ING Groep had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96).

3/8/2022 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

2/15/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14).

2/7/2022 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

2/7/2022 – ING Groep had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

