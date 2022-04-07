Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Auto Trader Group (AUTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO) recently:

4/5/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.51) to GBX 720 ($9.44). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/24/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 720 ($9.44) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 745 ($9.77) to GBX 715 ($9.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/10/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 598 ($7.84) to GBX 601 ($7.88). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Auto Trader Group stock traded down GBX 0.43 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 650.37 ($8.53). 1,026,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,229. Auto Trader Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 650.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 663.67.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.