Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,400 ($123.28) to GBX 8,800 ($115.41). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 7,525 ($98.69) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,400 ($123.28) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RKT traded down GBX 6.22 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,941.79 ($77.93). The company had a trading volume of 951,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,912.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,012.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39). The stock has a market cap of £42.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,320.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

