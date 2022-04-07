Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/5/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price target on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,400 ($123.28) to GBX 8,800 ($115.41). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 7,525 ($98.69) price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/7/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,400 ($123.28) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON RKT traded down GBX 6.22 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,941.79 ($77.93). The company had a trading volume of 951,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,912.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,012.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39). The stock has a market cap of £42.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,320.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.80%.
