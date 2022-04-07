RED Market Cap Hits $541,818.25 (RED)

RED (RED) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $541,818.25 and approximately $32,571.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00261002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001364 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001498 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

