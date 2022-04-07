Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.74

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.74 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 109.50 ($1.44). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 95,204 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £173.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.74.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

