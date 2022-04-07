ReddCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,046.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.77 million and $25,046.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,628.00 or 1.00005984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00267714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00317890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00089631 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00134190 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004974 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001245 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

