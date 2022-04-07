REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

REE stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.