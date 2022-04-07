Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord posted sales of $814.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $125.42 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

