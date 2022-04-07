Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Insider Selling

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.16. Approximately 12,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 681,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Specifically, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $545,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,856 shares of company stock worth $2,184,079. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

RLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.