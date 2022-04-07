Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 742 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.28. 3,406,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.87. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 643,866 shares of company stock worth $25,368,882 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

