Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,870,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $74,665,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

BYND stock traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

